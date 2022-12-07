 Skip to Main Content
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde Dec. 7, 2022

large intestine illustration
The human large intestine. Adobe

An investigative medicine from Prometheus Biosciences met its goals in a pair of Phase 2 studies enrolling patients with inflammatory bowel disease, setting the stage for pivotal trials and nearly doubling the company’s stock price.

In an ulcerative colitis study enrolling about 130 volunteers, Prometheus’ drug helped nearly 27% of patients reach clinical remission, defined as an absence of serious symptoms, compared to 1.5% for the placebo group, the company said. The study also met its secondary goals, showing endoscopic, histologic, and patient-reported benefits. In a second, open-label trial enrolling 55 patients with Crohn’s disease, 26% had a response to the drug that showed up on endoscopy, while 49% went into clinical remission.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

