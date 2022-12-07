 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
In the Lab
STAT+

Could Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines hold a clue to treating deadly pneumonia?

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Dec. 7, 2022

Reprints
lung endothelium high magnification
In people with pneumonia, the lung's protective lining, the endothelium, becomes leaky. Courtesy Charité

About a year ago, a grad student came running up to Wolfgang Kuebler, looking all excited: The mice, he said — well, to be honest, the mice didn’t look great, but they looked a heck of a lot better than they did before.

Not long before, Kuebler’s students at The Charité in Berlin had anesthetized mice and dropped a bit of Streptococcus pneumoniae down their throats, just enough to sicken but not kill. The mice quickly lost weight, temperature, and appetite. They looked “runty,” said Kuebler.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and…
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and hospitals are scrambling
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
In clinical trials, for-profit review boards are taking over…
In clinical trials, for-profit review boards are taking over for hospitals. Should they?
FDA scolds company that raised red flags over impurities…
FDA scolds company that raised red flags over impurities in many widely used medicines
FDA chief calls agency’s food program ‘under-supported, under-resourced’
FDA chief calls agency’s food program ‘under-supported, under-resourced’
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials

Recommended Stories