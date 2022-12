The notoriously inaccurate blood tests from Theranos, led by CEO Elizabeth Holmes, could potentially have been stopped earlier if Congress had acted to fix a regulatory loophole.

Congress has a chance to close the FDA’s Theranos loophole

WASHINGTON — Theranos, and the company’s notoriously inaccurate blood tests, could potentially have been stopped earlier if Congress had acted to fix a regulatory loophole.

Lawmakers are weighing now whether it’s better late than never.