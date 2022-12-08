 Skip to Main Content
Medicare chief: ‘Door is really open’ on coverage for new Alzheimer’s drug

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Dec. 8, 2022

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Medicare is willing to reevaluate its coverage of Alzheimer’s drugs in light of a new therapy, called lecanemab, that has shown potentially more promising patient data than its controversial predecessor, Aduhelm, according to the official who oversees the program.

“I can’t speak to any specifics, but just to say that our door is really open,” Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said Thursday at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit when asked about how the agency will approach lecanemab. “We will look at it as new data comes.”

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

