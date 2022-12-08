 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health Tech
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
The Readout LOUD

The ‘electric vehicles’ of pharma, Illumina’s boondoggle, & a Theranos sentencing

  • Damian Garde
  • Allison DeAngelis
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Allison DeAngelis and Adam Feuerstein Dec. 8, 2022

Reprints

Who gets dibs on in-demand medicines? Can you get a refund on an $8 billion buy? And what happens when sweetheart deals go bad?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. STAT’s Elaine Chen joins us to explain how the escalating demand for a potent diabetes drug is putting patients with obesity in a difficult situation. We also discuss a curious trend in biotech investing, the future of Illumina, and another sentencing in the Theranos saga.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on Mounjaro; here’s more on Gossamer Bio; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

advertisement

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

About the Authors Reprints

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Deferral of primary care signals a troubled future for…
Deferral of primary care signals a troubled future for Americans’ health
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and…
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and hospitals are scrambling
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
‘All the tech in the world doesn’t solve this’:…
‘All the tech in the world doesn’t solve this’: Rare disease experts push biopharma on equity
Could Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines hold a clue to…
Could Vertex’s cystic fibrosis medicines hold a clue to treating deadly pneumonia?
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials
Prometheus’ inflammatory bowel drug succeeds in two mid-stage trials

Recommended Stories