 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

5 ways health tech companies can make their products more equitable

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath Dec. 9, 2022

Reprints
panelists of Meeting the Needs? The Inequity of Digital Health sit on stage
Speakers at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit provided practical suggestions for health tech companies to address inequities. Milken Institute

Disparities along racial and socioeconomic lines have long persisted in health care. But it’s only somewhat recently that the health care industry’s often glitzy gatherings have started grappling with health equity, as the pandemic both widened health inequities and also demonstrated the potential of technology to tackle them.

Companies selling sleek and convenient digital health services like virtual doctors’ visits or apps to manage diabetes often struggle to get them into the hands of the patients who could benefit the most: people who don’t have primary care doctors, or those who can’t take time off work or struggle to access transportation for in-person appointments.  And while the industry recognizes that issue, it still isn’t doing enough yet to reach those patients, panelists said this week at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

If you think health care is dysfunctional now, just…
If you think health care is dysfunctional now, just wait until after January 1
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and…
Limits of ‘Fauci effect’: infectious disease applicants plummet, and hospitals are scrambling
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some…
Eli Lilly tightens access to diabetes drug, frustrating some people with obesity
Ballerina, firefighter, hygienist? Why dentistry needs to start its…
Ballerina, firefighter, hygienist? Why dentistry needs to start its pipeline with young kids
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Why a tone-deaf Regeneron executive deserved to be booed…
Why a tone-deaf Regeneron executive deserved to be booed over Alzheimer’s drug remarks

Recommended Stories