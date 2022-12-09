5 ways health tech companies can make their products more equitable

Disparities along racial and socioeconomic lines have long persisted in health care. But it’s only somewhat recently that the health care industry’s often glitzy gatherings have started grappling with health equity, as the pandemic both widened health inequities and also demonstrated the potential of technology to tackle them.

Companies selling sleek and convenient digital health services like virtual doctors’ visits or apps to manage diabetes often struggle to get them into the hands of the patients who could benefit the most: people who don’t have primary care doctors, or those who can’t take time off work or struggle to access transportation for in-person appointments. And while the industry recognizes that issue, it still isn’t doing enough yet to reach those patients, panelists said this week at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health Summit.