Regeneron president and chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos at the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit.

Why a tone-deaf Regeneron executive deserved to be booed over Alzheimer’s drug remarks

File this under “What was he thinking?”

The otherwise staid Milken Institute summit on health care grew unexpectedly heated on Thursday when George Yancopoulos, the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals president and chief scientific officer, drew boos from the crowd as he became cantankerous and talked over the panel moderator, who had expressed concern about access to high-priced Alzheimer’s medicines.