Progress report on Adicet’s ‘gamma-delta’ T cell therapy shows mixed results on durability of remissions

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Dec. 10, 2022

A red and white statue of the American Society of Hematology logo at the ASH 2022 conference in New Orleans.
Adam Feuerstein/STAT

NEW ORLEANS — Adicet Bio generated a good deal of buzz last June with a unique, off-the-shelf therapy made from a special type of T cell that induced complete remissions in patients with advanced and aggressive B cell lymphomas. But an update reported Saturday showed patients starting to relapse, which may raise questions about the so-called gamma-delta T cell therapy’s durability.

In an early-stage study, two of six patients, or 33%, have maintained complete remissions for at least six months — a closely watched marker of durability. The patients received single infusions of Adicet’s therapy, called ADI-001, containing 100 million or 300 million cells.

