‘We’ve got a new target’: Bispecific antibody for multiple myeloma succeeds in mid-stage trial

NEW ORLEANS — Researchers had hoped in recent years that a protein called GPRC5D might offer a new way to get the immune system to hunt down and destroy multiple myeloma cells. Now, the results of a Phase 2 study on a bispecific antibody targeting this protein offers confirmation.
The data, presented Saturday at the annual American Society of Hematology conferences, wowed a crowd of attendees, including clinicians who began excitedly imagining how to use the new drug in practice.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment