Emerging class of genetically targeted drugs induce remissions in leukemia patients

NEW ORLEANS — An emerging class of genetically targeted drugs is inducing remissions in about one-third of patients with advanced leukemia, according to updates Saturday from separate clinical trials.

Two biotechs — Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Kura Oncology — are developing their own versions of so-called menin inhibitors that have the potential to become effective treatments for certain types of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rapidly progressing bone marrow cancer that affects adults.