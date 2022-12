Novartis develops CAR-T therapy that can be made in a fraction of the standard time

NEW ORLEANS — For some patients suffering with certain blood cancers, CAR-T therapy can offer the tantalizing chance to end their disease with a single treatment.

But the immunotherapy takes time to manufacture, and patients often have to wait weeks to actually receive an infusion once they’re eligible. For some patients with especially aggressive cancer, they can die while waiting for the therapy to arrive.