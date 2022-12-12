 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Affimed’s natural killer cell therapy has murky path forward despite encouraging results

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Dec. 12, 2022

Reprints
Natural Killer Cell
NIAID/NIH

NEW ORLEANS – An experimental immunotherapy from Affimed for patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma has started to demonstrate long-lasting remissions that have, so far, eluded other treatments involving so-called natural killer cells.

But while the study update presented Saturday at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology delivered encouraging news, the German biotech’s path forward remains murky due to changes to the treatment’s manufacturing process and the new restrictions enacted by the Food and Drug Administration on accelerated approvals of cancer drugs.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re…
Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re tackling Ehlers-Danlos syndromes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
Push to double up on Covid booster and flu…
Push to double up on Covid booster and flu shot may have a downside, experts caution
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in…
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in food-producing livestock barely declined last year
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try…
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try to catch illness earlier
Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug,…
Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug, but blockbuster sales hopes have dimmed

Recommended Stories