Amgen’s $27.8 billion Horizon merger is latest industry bet on pricey rare disease drugs

  • Matthew Herper
  • Jason Mast

By Matthew Herper and Jason Mast Dec. 12, 2022

Ruby Wallau for STAT

Amgen said Monday it would purchase Horizon Pharmaceuticals for $27.8 billion, marking the latest bet by a large pharmaceutical company on the lucrative market for treating a rare disease.

The deal is the largest pharma merger announced this year, and it represents the most that Amgen has spent on an acquisition since its $16 billion purchase of Immunex in 2001. However, Amgen is now a much larger company, with annual revenues of $26 billion and a market capitalization of almost $150 billion.

Matthew covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

