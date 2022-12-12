 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

Coming soon: Permanent Covid-19 safety rules for health care workers

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Dec. 12, 2022

Reprints
Itegue Fantai stands next to the bed to clean the ceiling of a hospital room
Unions that represent nurses, janitors, and other health care workers are in favor of making OSHA's Covid-19 safety rules for those workers permanent. David Ryder/Getty Images

​​The federal agency that oversees workplace safety is moving forward with making certain Covid-19 protections for health care workers permanent, and not everyone is happy about it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working since last year on rules governing masks and vaccination requirements in hospitals. After putting out proposed standards and then gathering hundreds of comments from hospitals, clinicians, unions, and others, it sent a final version of the regulation to the White House budget office for review last week.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Tara Bannow

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re…
Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re tackling Ehlers-Danlos syndromes
What explains Covid-19’s lethality for the elderly? Scientists look…
What explains Covid-19’s lethality for the elderly? Scientists look to ‘twilight’ of the immune system
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Covid vaccines averted 3 million deaths in U.S., according…
Covid vaccines averted 3 million deaths in U.S., according to new study
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in…
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in food-producing livestock barely declined last year
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try…
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try to catch illness earlier

Recommended Stories