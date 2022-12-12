Coming soon: Permanent Covid-19 safety rules for health care workers

Unions that represent nurses, janitors, and other health care workers are in favor of making OSHA's Covid-19 safety rules for those workers permanent.

​​The federal agency that oversees workplace safety is moving forward with making certain Covid-19 protections for health care workers permanent, and not everyone is happy about it.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been working since last year on rules governing masks and vaccination requirements in hospitals. After putting out proposed standards and then gathering hundreds of comments from hospitals, clinicians, unions, and others, it sent a final version of the regulation to the White House budget office for review last week.