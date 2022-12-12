 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug, but blockbuster sales hopes have dimmed

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein Dec. 12, 2022

Reprints
lung illustration
Adobe

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a second KRAS-blocking treatment for advanced lung cancer. However, hopes the drug might reach a large swath of patients — and grow into a commercial blockbuster for its maker Mirati Therapeutics — have dimmed in the wake of underwhelming clinical trial results.

The new medicine, a pill called Krazati, was cleared to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer containing a specific type of KRAS alteration called G12C. The mutation is found in approximately 13% of lung tumors.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re…
Revenge of the gaslit patients: Now, as scientists, they’re tackling Ehlers-Danlos syndromes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
California bans flavored tobacco products, including vapes
Push to double up on Covid booster and flu…
Push to double up on Covid booster and flu shot may have a downside, experts caution
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in…
Amid fears of superbugs, sales of antibiotics used in food-producing livestock barely declined last year
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try…
England to sequence genomes of 100,000 newborns, to try to catch illness earlier
Ongoing problems with a new European clinical trial registry…
Ongoing problems with a new European clinical trial registry could cause ‘catastrophe’

Recommended Stories