Mirati wins FDA approval for KRAS-blocking lung cancer drug, but blockbuster sales hopes have dimmed

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a second KRAS-blocking treatment for advanced lung cancer. However, hopes the drug might reach a large swath of patients — and grow into a commercial blockbuster for its maker Mirati Therapeutics — have dimmed in the wake of underwhelming clinical trial results.

The new medicine, a pill called Krazati, was cleared to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer containing a specific type of KRAS alteration called G12C. The mutation is found in approximately 13% of lung tumors.