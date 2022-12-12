 Skip to Main Content
The Covid-19 test maker that pivoted to being a health insurance company

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman Dec. 12, 2022

Fred Turner opens the door next to a glass with the curative sticker
Curative CEO Fred Turner Courtesy Curative

Curative rose to prominence during the throes of the pandemic, as people and governments across the country used its Covid-19 tests. But that business is now firmly in the past, and the company has switched to an even more regulated industry: health insurance.

Last year, Curative had a cloud hanging over its head. It got into trouble with the Food and Drug Administration and states, which said the company’s tests led to too many false negatives, meaning the tests may have told patients they didn’t have the virus when they actually did. The FDA eventually revoked Curative’s emergency use authorization for the tests in July 2021, at the company’s request. A BuzzFeed News story quoted scientists who thought “the FDA was holding Curative to an unreasonably high standard.”

Recommended Stories