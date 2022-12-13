 Skip to Main Content
Virtual reality startups BehaVR and OxfordVR merge to seize opportunity for new treatments

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Dec. 13, 2022

a photo of a virtual reality game showing a leaf covered wall and grass in front of a dark blue night sky
One of BehaVR's products is First Resort, a virtual reality program developed in partnership with Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma. BehaVR

Virtual reality startups BehaVR and OxfordVR have merged and raised $13 million in Series B funding to develop treatments for anxiety and chronic pain that, while promising, remain at the fringes of health care.

The new company will use the funding, led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Science Enterprises, to advance its technology pipeline. Founded in 2016, BehaVR is currently pursuing multiple avenues for commercializing therapeutic virtual reality, including partnerships with Japanese drugmaker Sumitomo Pharma and musculoskeletal care conglomerate Confluent Health.

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

