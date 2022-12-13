 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health
STAT+

Study points to new ‘king on the block’ for treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen Dec. 13, 2022

Reprints
CLL with Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Ed Uthman/Creative Commons

NEW ORLEANS — One of the best therapies for some types of lymphoma and leukemia has been a drug called ibrutinib, made by AbbVie. When it hit the market in 2013, the drug revolutionized the treatment of these cancers and represented a major step forward from chemotherapy and some other drugs at the time.

But research presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in New Orleans suggested that a second-generation drug called zanubrutinib from BeiGene is about to unseat ibrutinib as “the king on the block” for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, said Catherine Diefenbach, medical director of the lymphoma program at the NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Study offers a genetic explanation for why some drugs…
Study offers a genetic explanation for why some drugs trigger a deadly brain disease
‘Out of control’: Dozens of telehealth startups sent sensitive…
‘Out of control’: Dozens of telehealth startups sent sensitive health information to big tech companies
Primary care physicians try to give their all —…
Primary care physicians try to give their all — until they can’t. It’s time to flip…
Pharmalittle: Lawmakers accuse Pfizer of ‘pure greed’ over Covid…
Pharmalittle: Lawmakers accuse Pfizer of ‘pure greed’ over Covid vaccine price hike; Takeda to spend $4…
Nine in 10 health care companies with financial stress…
Nine in 10 health care companies with financial stress are owned by private equity
‘Right to repair’ movement gains momentum in the tightly…
‘Right to repair’ movement gains momentum in the tightly controlled world of medical devices

Recommended Stories