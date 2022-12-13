 Skip to Main Content
In bid to beat Bristol Myers, Takeda buys Nimbus’ anti-inflammatory drug for $4 billion

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Dec. 13, 2022

Takeda Pharmaceutical headquarters
KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Takeda Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday it will spend $4 billion and offer another $2 billion in milestones for an experimental anti-inflammatory pill from Nimbus Therapeutics, the largest deal yet for a new target that has already yielded one approved drug and sparked multiple startups.

Takeda will acquire a molecule that blocks TYK2, a signaling protein that affects how cells respond to common inflammatory molecules in the blood. Over the last few years, drugmakers have honed in on it as a new way to tamp down the inflammation that contributes to various autoimmune diseases.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

