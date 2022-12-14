 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Pharmalot
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

‘Right to repair’ movement gains momentum in the tightly controlled world of medical devices

By Jayne Williamson-Lee Dec. 14, 2022

Reprints
Respiratory equipment awaits maintenance at the SENAI Technology and Innovation Center.
Respiratory equipment awaiting maintenance. Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

When Covid-19’s first surge hit Boston in 2020, biomedical engineer Scot Mackeil knew every single ventilator mattered. Recruited by a local hospital to vet ventilators from a federal stockpile, he examined hundreds of the life-sustaining machines. When he came across one ventilator with a crushed power cord, he thought it’d be an easy fix — he’d simply ring up  its manufacturer to ask for a replacement cord.

“I never imagined that I would get the reaction that I got,” said Mackeil, a senior biomedical engineering technologist based in Quincy, Massachusetts. “‘Oh, absolutely no, we cannot send you a power plug,’” he recalled them telling him. “‘You’re not qualified to work on our pressure-driven transport ventilator. You haven’t attended our service school.’”

The Covid-19 pandemic crystallized a problem that has long plagued hospitals and biomedical engineers: many can’t maintain or repair their machines without the green light from medical device makers. In a survey of 222 medical repair professionals conducted by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group in June 2020, 92% reported that manufacturers had refused to provide them with service information for critical equipment including defibrillators, ventilators, and anesthesia and imaging machines, and 89% had been denied replacement parts.

“There are some companies and unfortunately, I think many of them, are more strict about what they control in terms of the service manuals and parts, so we’re not able to repair ourselves at the hospital level,” said Jarone Lee, a critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jayne Williamson-Lee

News Intern

Jayne Williamson-Lee is a news intern at STAT interested in artificial intelligence and other innovations in health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Study offers a genetic explanation for why some drugs…
Study offers a genetic explanation for why some drugs trigger a deadly brain disease
‘Out of control’: Dozens of telehealth startups sent sensitive…
‘Out of control’: Dozens of telehealth startups sent sensitive health information to big tech companies
Primary care physicians try to give their all —…
Primary care physicians try to give their all — until they can’t. It’s time to flip…
Chief health equity officers are growing more common. But…
Chief health equity officers are growing more common. But experts say companies need to empower them
Pharmalittle: Lawmakers accuse Pfizer of ‘pure greed’ over Covid…
Pharmalittle: Lawmakers accuse Pfizer of ‘pure greed’ over Covid vaccine price hike; Takeda to spend $4…
Nine in 10 health care companies with financial stress…
Nine in 10 health care companies with financial stress are owned by private equity

Recommended Stories