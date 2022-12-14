Virtual Event: “ASH Recap, Live!” 2022

Editor’s Note: A recording of the event is embedded below.

Join STAT for a discussion with industry experts on the most prominent work presented at this meeting and a look at what’s coming in hematology in the year ahead.

Speakers:

Tyrone Brewer, president, U.S. Oncology, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (sponsor speaker)

Part 1: Blood

Challenging the dogmas of hematology.

Mikkael A. Sekeres, M.D. , chief of the division of hematology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System; communications committee chair, American Society of Hematology

Damian Garde, national biotech reporter, STAT (moderator)

Part 2: Cancer

Additions to our arsenal against blood cancers.