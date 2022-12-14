Virtual Event: “ASH Recap, Live!” 2022

Editor’s Note: A recording of the event is embedded below.
Join STAT for a discussion with industry experts on the most prominent work presented at this meeting and a look at what’s coming in hematology in the year ahead.
Speakers:
Tyrone Brewer, president, U.S. Oncology, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (sponsor speaker)
Part 1: Blood
Challenging the dogmas of hematology.
- Mikkael A. Sekeres, M.D., chief of the division of hematology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System; communications committee chair, American Society of Hematology
- Damian Garde, national biotech reporter, STAT (moderator)
Part 2: Cancer
Additions to our arsenal against blood cancers.
- Laura C. Michaelis, M.D., professor of medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin; chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Froedtert Hospital; editor-in-chief, The Hematologist
- Angus Chen, cancer reporter, STAT (moderator)
