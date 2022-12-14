 Skip to Main Content
Virtual Event: “ASH Recap, Live!” 2022

  • Damian Garde
  • Angus Chen

By Damian Garde and Angus Chen Dec. 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: A recording of the event is embedded below. 

Join  STAT for a discussion with industry experts on the most prominent work presented at this meeting and a look at what’s coming in hematology in the year ahead.

Speakers:

Tyrone Brewer, president, U.S. Oncology, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (sponsor speaker)

Part 1: Blood

Challenging the dogmas of hematology.

  • Mikkael A. Sekeres, M.D., chief of the division of hematology, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System; communications committee chair, American Society of Hematology
  • Damian Garde, national biotech reporter, STAT (moderator)

Part 2: Cancer

Additions to our arsenal against blood cancers.

  • Laura C. Michaelis, M.D., professor of medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin; chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Froedtert Hospital; editor-in-chief, The Hematologist
  • Angus Chen, cancer reporter, STAT (moderator)

