AbbVie exits major pharmaceutical industry lobbying groups

WASHINGTON — The maker of one of the world’s most profitable medicines is exiting the pharmaceutical industry’s two major lobbying organizations next year, just as Washington pledges to crack down on high drug costs.

AbbVie, which for years has fought off competition for its blockbuster autoimmune drug Humira — the world’s top-selling medicine before Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine hit the market — has been the target of congressional hearings and legislation aimed at so-called patent thickets that can stall rival products.