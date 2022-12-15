Drugmakers ask regulators to change standards on new Covid antibody drugs for most vulnerable

Biotech executives and a handful of academics pleaded with U.S. and European regulators on Thursday to adopt new standards for approving antibody drugs against Covid, particularly for immunocompromised and other vulnerable patients.

The four-hour hearing came as agencies, companies, and researchers face a fundamental mismatch: The virus is evolving faster than our ability to develop interventions under normal — or even normal emergency — procedures.