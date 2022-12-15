Biden administration takes aim at Medicare Advantage care denials, misleading ads

The Biden administration has unveiled its plan for attacking people’s chief concerns about privatized Medicare for older adults: care denials and scammy ads.

The agency that runs Medicare said it received almost 4,000 comments on how to improve the popular Medicare Advantage program starting in 2024, when it’s expected to cover the majority of Medicare beneficiaries. It already covers more than 28 million Americans, and while enrollment is closed for next year’s plans, Medicare used the extensive feedback to craft new, proposed regulations for MA and Medicare prescription drug plans that will take effect in 2024, after they’re finalized.