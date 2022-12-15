Listen: Leaky health data, ASH22, & what it takes to get booed by your peers

Why do billionaires get booed? How does Facebook end up with sensitive health data? And does biotech have a dribbling problem?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Katie Palmer, STAT’s health tech correspondent, joins us to explain how the explosive popularity of telehealth is putting sensitive patient information into the hands of Facebook, TikTok, and other big tech firms. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including highlights from a big hematology conference, a disastrous biotech IPO, and the downside of being a good quote.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on telehealth and big tech; here’s our coverage of the American Society of Hematology meeting; here’s more on Amgen and Horizon Pharmaceuticals; here’s the news from Takeda and Nimbus Therapeutics; here’s George Yancopoulos getting booed; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

