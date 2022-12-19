Here are the finalists for best biopharma CEO of 2022. And a winner

It’s that time of the year again when we at STAT recognize the Best Biopharma CEO of the year.
Before I reveal this year’s winner, here’s a look at the deserving runners-up.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment
In-depth analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences
from some of the nation's most trusted and well-connected reporters in the industry
with STAT+ reporters and leading industry experts in our STAT+ Conversations series
hosted by STAT+, plus early-bird access and discounts to industry events around the country
get delivered to your inbox to brief you on the most important industry news of the day
like our CRISPR Trackr and Drug Pricing Policy Tracker
In-depth analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences
from some of the nation's most trusted and well-connected reporters in the industry
with STAT+ reporters and leading industry experts in our STAT+ Conversations series
hosted by STAT+, plus early-bird access and discounts to industry events around the country
get delivered to your inbox to brief you on the most important industry news of the day
like our CRISPR Trackr and Drug Pricing Policy Tracker
from some of the nation’s most trusted and well-connected journalists
hosted by STAT+, plus early access and discounts to can’t-miss industry gatherings
delivered to your inbox with the latest market-moving news and insights
that help you stay up to date with the latest research and developments
on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving changes in life science
plus early access and discounts to industry gatherings
delivered straight to your inbox with the latest industry news
that help you stay up to date with industry research and developments
It’s that time of the year again when we at STAT recognize the Best Biopharma CEO of the year.
Before I reveal this year’s winner, here’s a look at the deserving runners-up.
This name will appear with your comment
advertisement
You've been selected! Subscribe to STAT+ for less than $2 per day
Unlimited access to essential biotech, medicine, and life sciences journalism
Subscribe to STAT+ for less than $2 per day
Unlimited access to the health care news and insights you need