Audit of FDA’s tobacco oversight underscores agency’s struggle to regulate the booming vaping market

  • Nicholas Florko

By Nicholas Florko Dec. 19, 2022

Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products is lacking clear goals — and that lack of vision is hampering its ability to regulate millions of tobacco products currently on the market, according to an external review of the center released Monday.

“The Center’s current goals and priorities are unclear in communication and practice,” the review states. “The lack of clarity about [the tobacco center’s] direction, its priorities, and its near-term and longer-term goals and objectives, hinders [the center’s] ability to effectively carry out its mission, establish efficient programs to accomplish its goals and objectives, and set appropriate metrics to assess outcomes.”

Nicholas Florko

Nicholas Florko

Reporter, Commercial Determinants of Health

Nicholas Florko reports on the commercial determinants of health.

