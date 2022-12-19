 Skip to Main Content
Watch: Fentanyl test strips help prevent overdoses, why are they still controversial?

  Hyacinth Empinado

By Hyacinth Empinado Dec. 19, 2022

Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

With much of the nation’s illicit drug supply contaminated by fentanyl, test strips that detect the dangerous synthetic opioid can help people who use drugs prevent a deadly overdose. These tests are inexpensive and effective, but they remain inaccessible for many people in the U.S. and are illegal in many states.

In this video, learn about how fentanyl test strips work, how they can reduce harm from drug use, and why they are controversial around the country.

Hyacinth Empinado

Hyacinth Empinado

Special Projects Editor, Multimedia

Hyacinth is the special projects editor for STAT's multimedia team."The Readout LOUD" podcast.

