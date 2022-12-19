With much of the nation’s illicit drug supply contaminated by fentanyl, test strips that detect the dangerous synthetic opioid can help people who use drugs prevent a deadly overdose. These tests are inexpensive and effective, but they remain inaccessible for many people in the U.S. and are illegal in many states.

In this video, learn about how fentanyl test strips work, how they can reduce harm from drug use, and why they are controversial around the country.