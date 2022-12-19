Gilead, Arcus anti-TIGIT drug reduces risk of lung cancer progression in mid-stage study

Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences said Monday that an experimental cancer immunotherapy directed against a target called TIGIT reduced the risk of tumor progression or death by 45% in a mid-stage clinical trial involving patients with lung cancer.

The new data for the drug called domvanalimab were not tested for statistical significance and will need to be confirmed in a larger, Phase 3 study, but the preliminary results will likely be seen as a boost to the ongoing partnership between Gilead and the smaller biotech Arcus, established in 2020.