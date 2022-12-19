Madrigal experimental drug delivers strong results in fatty liver disease known as NASH

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said Monday that its experimental treatment for fatty liver disease improved liver biopsies by two different measures in a study of 950 patients, reducing the fat deposits and fibrotic scarring that are hallmarks of the disorder, known medically as NASH.

The results, issued in a press release, could pave the way for the medicine, resmetirom, to reach the U.S. market soon without waiting for the completion of a larger trial. The Food and Drug Administration has said that these liver biopsy measures would be “reasonably likely” to predict that a NASH drug will prove effective in larger trials, the agency’s standard for accelerated approval.