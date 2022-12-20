Biden admin shares ownership data for thousands of hospitals, improving transparency about private equity’s stake

CMS, led by Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, said it plans to update the hospital ownership data monthly.

Citing its commitment to transparency and promoting competition, the Biden administration on Tuesday released a massive spreadsheet with ownership data on all Medicare-certified hospitals in the country.

The new data span more than 7,000 hospitals and include details like whether the owner is an individual or an organization. It comes as concerns mount over private equity ownership of hospitals and other health care facilities, which is often difficult to discern but which has major implications for the cost and quality of care.