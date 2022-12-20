 Skip to Main Content
Kite to buy Tmunity Therapeutics, Carl June’s troubled CAR-T startup

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Dec. 20, 2022

Pieter van Hengel/Kite Pharma
Kite Pharma's state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Hoofddorp, The Netherlands. Chantal Heijnen for STAT

Kite Pharma, Gilead’s cell therapy subsidiary, said on Tuesday it would buy Tmunity, a biotech that was co-founded by the CAR-T pioneer Carl June but largely went dark after two patients died in a prostate cancer trial last year.

The focus of the deal, however, won’t be on Tmunity’s efforts to develop cell therapies for solid tumors, the ambitious goal that helped raise over $230 million from VCs and nonprofits. CAR-T therapies — in which a patients’ T cells are removed, strapped with a tumor-seeking homing beacon and re-infused — have been curative in multiple blood cancers, but they have proven far trickier to apply in solid tumors like lung or breast cancer.

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

