Former MIT professor tried to influence investigation of harassment at lab, report states

Former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor David Sabatini attempted to influence a legal investigation into complaints of gender bias and sexual harassment at his lab, according to what appears to be a copy of the investigation report, leaked online Wednesday. The report further found his denials were not credible. Portions of the report had been leaked earlier.

A spokesperson for MIT’s Whitehead Institute, which commissioned the investigation by a law firm, declined to comment on the leaked document.