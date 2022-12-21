 Skip to Main Content
Former MIT professor tried to influence investigation of harassment at lab, report states

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Dec. 21, 2022

David Sabatini
Former MIT professor David Sabatini Wikimedia Commons

Former Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor David Sabatini attempted to influence a legal investigation into complaints of gender bias and sexual harassment at his lab, according to what appears to be a copy of the investigation report, leaked online Wednesday. The report further found his denials were not credible. Portions of the report had been leaked earlier.

A spokesperson for MIT’s Whitehead Institute, which commissioned the investigation by a law firm, declined to comment on the leaked document.

