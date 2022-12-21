 Skip to Main Content
Gene therapy trial shows promise for treating ‘bubble boy’ syndrome. Now comes the hard part

  Brittany Trang

By Brittany TrangDec. 21, 2022

Child Life Specialist Courtney Dellinges plays with HT during his visit.
H.T. Begay, age 4, with UCSF Child Life Specialist Courtney Dellinges. Barbara Ries/UCSF

H.T. Begay is a happy kid. He’s smiley, silly, and definitely trying to make you laugh. The four-year-old’s two neat braids of dark hair wave behind him as he runs among the dust, dogs, and sheep near his family’s ranch on their Navajo reservation in Arizona.

On a table inside the family’s sweat lodge is a little altar, as shown in a video shared by the University of California, San Francisco. Next to a pair of tiny baby booties is a certificate that reads, “The first patient in the world to receive Autologous Gene Therapy for Artemis-deficient SCID 06/23/2018.”

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

