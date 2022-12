Medicare’s home hospital program may soon get a lifeline from Congress. Can it prove its worth?

A Medicare program that allowed approved health systems to bill for hospital care delivered in people’s homes during the pandemic is on the cusp of a two-year extension, giving a boost to home care models many see as the future.

Whether they become a long-term reality will depend on convincing policymakers and health care organizations that home health care delivers good outcomes in a financially viable way.