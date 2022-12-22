Apple Watch hit with import ban, but ruling remains suspended as AliveCor patent battle plays out

In the latest twist in a battle between Apple and medical device company AliveCor, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a ban preventing Apple from importing all watches that use the hotly contested heart monitoring technology, but said the enforcement of that order will be suspended until appeals over the patents in question have played out.
This can be read as a victory for Apple, which will be able to conduct its business as usual while other elements of the dispute are resolved.
