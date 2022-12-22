 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Coronavirus
Pharmalot
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Apple Watch hit with import ban, but ruling remains suspended as AliveCor patent battle plays out

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar Dec. 22, 2022

Reprints
Illustration of two sets of hands with smartwatches playing tug of war
Molly Ferguson for STAT

In the latest twist in a battle between Apple and medical device company AliveCor, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a ban preventing Apple from importing all watches that use the hotly contested heart monitoring technology, but said the enforcement of that order will be suspended until appeals over the patents in question have played out.  

This can be read as a victory for Apple, which will be able to conduct its business as usual while other elements of the dispute are resolved.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Under new rules, methadone clinics can offer more take-home…
Under new rules, methadone clinics can offer more take-home doses. Will they?
Medicare’s home hospital program may soon get a lifeline…
Medicare’s home hospital program may soon get a lifeline from Congress. Can it prove its worth?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Eisai and Biogen’s latest Alzheimer’s drug needs to be…
Eisai and Biogen’s latest Alzheimer’s drug needs to be cheaper than the last one, analysts say
Pharmalittle: Merck pays Chinese biotech $175 million for cancer…
Pharmalittle: Merck pays Chinese biotech $175 million for cancer drugs; who will make a gene therapy…
Backed by a longtime mental health leader, a new…
Backed by a longtime mental health leader, a new startup aims to build support for serious…

Recommended Stories