2022 in review, CEO indictments, & the year ahead

When does optimism become criminal? Why can’t biotech find its way back? And what’s going to happen in 2023?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We look back on the biggest biotech stories of 2022 and how, despite some meaningful advances in Alzheimer’s disease and gene therapy, the industry seems stuck in a sentiment rut. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a pair of indicted CEOs and the debate over how much an oft-debated new medicine should cost.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on CytoDyn; here’s more on lecanemab; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

