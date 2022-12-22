 Skip to Main Content
2022 in review, CEO indictments, & the year ahead

  • Damian Garde
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde and Adam Feuerstein Dec. 22, 2022

When does optimism become criminal? Why can’t biotech find its way back? And what’s going to happen in 2023?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. We look back on the biggest biotech stories of 2022 and how, despite some meaningful advances in Alzheimer’s disease and gene therapy, the industry seems stuck in a sentiment rut. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including a pair of indicted CEOs and the debate over how much an oft-debated new medicine should cost.

For more on what we cover, here’s the news on CytoDyn; here’s more on lecanemab; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

