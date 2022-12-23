 Skip to Main Content
Parker Institute extends ‘crazy idea’ funding to two more cancer centers

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen Dec. 23, 2022

Sean Parker speaks in Philly
“It’s really the largest biotech hub in the U.S.," Sean Parker said of Boston. Now his cancer institute has a presence there. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Philly Fights Cancer

With his Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Sean Parker has been building a dream team of cancer researchers. Since 2016, the Parker Institute — known as PICI for short — has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into six research centers that it’s created at some of the top academic institutions in the country and folded luminaries like the CAR-T pioneer Carl June and Nobel Prize winner Jim Allison into its network.

Now, in its sixth year, PICI is expanding its reach into two more centers that started this fall at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco and Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Scientists there will join the network of researchers at the six other PICI centers including ones at Stanford University, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and MD Anderson Cancer Center, said Parker, a co-founder of Napster who founded PICI with $250 million of his own money and has since put hundreds of millions more into PICI.

Angus Chen

