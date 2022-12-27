Get ready for ‘the electric vehicles of biopharma’: Three biotech trends to watch in 2023

Predicting the future is famously a mug’s game. Between Covid-19, drug pricing legislation, and a dramatic turn of events in neuroscience, the last few years of biotech history have been volatile to the point of capriciousness.

So instead of guessing at what the year ahead may bring, here instead are a few of the trends that will likely be staging grounds for the next major plot twists, including an escalating scramble for all-important cash and an invocation of a time-honored pharmaceutical cliché.