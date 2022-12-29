 Skip to Main Content
Eric Lander’s next act: leading a nonprofit set on solving thorny scientific challenges

  • Megan Molteni

By Megan Molteni Dec. 29, 2022

Eric Lander close-up
Eric Lander Alex Wong/Getty Images

In January 2021, when President Biden tapped Eric Lander to serve as the White House science adviser — and elevated the job to a cabinet-level position for the first time in history — he charged the renowned genomics researcher with “reinvigorating” American science. That included relaunching the “Cancer Moonshot” and creating a new federal agency aimed at accelerating biomedical breakthroughs.

But any momentum Lander generated stalled just over a year later, when he resigned from that position and his role leading the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy over accusations of workplace bullying.

Megan Molteni

Megan Molteni

Science Writer

Megan is a science writer for STAT, covering genomic medicine, neuroscience, and reproductive tech.

