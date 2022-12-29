A letter from the executive editor: The Aduhelm Files

Dear Reader,

From STAT’s first investigations in June 2021 revealing why the FDA gave the go-ahead for a marginally effective Alzheimer’s drug manufactured by Biogen, we have relentlessly stayed on the story. We’ve reported on the disastrous financial and leadership consequences for a one-time biopharma behemoth, as well as the dashed hopes of millions of people with dementia who had heard of a new drug called Aduhelm.

Today, an even darker picture emerges with the release of an 18-month investigation by two committees of the U.S. House of Representatives. STAT journalists who have covered drug development and Alzheimer’s disease for decades — whose findings in part spurred the House investigations — are back today with three stories based on new revelations about one of the most contentious drug approvals in decades.

First is the story of Biogen and its rollout of the drug, Aduhelm. Our reporters piece together from the House documents how a drug company chose to maximize its potential profits at the expense of patients and taxpayers.

Then there is the FDA story. We show through the documents how the agency’s review and approval of Aduhelm was, according to House investigators, “rife with irregularities,” including dozens of undisclosed calls and emails with Biogen.

And the “takeaways” story distills the congressional investigation — based on 500,000 documents — with eight key takeaways.

STAT’s coverage of the Aduhelm debacle was recognized this year with many honors, including the George Polk award and the top award from NIHCM, the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation.

