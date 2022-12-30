 Skip to Main Content
Providers seeking resolution of billing disputes under the No Surprises Act cause a major backlog of cases

  • Tara Bannow

By Tara Bannow Dec. 30, 2022

Patients rest in a hallway in the overloaded Emergency Room
A high volume of requests for dispute resolution under the No Surprises Act is related to emergency services. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Health care providers are swamping the government with billing disputes under the new law that bans surprise medical bills. So far, just 4% have ended in payment. 

That’s according to the Biden administration’s progress report on the No Surprises Act’s so-called independent dispute resolution (IDR) process, in which mediators help out-of-network providers and insurers decide appropriate payment amounts for services. So far, the government is fielding a much higher volume of requests than expected, mostly related to emergency services. Health care providers, air ambulance providers, and companies working for them submitted about 90,000 out-of-network payment disputes between April 15 and Sept. 30, far more than the roughly 17,000 anticipated in a full year. 

Tara Bannow

Hospitals and Insurance Reporter

Tara covers hospitals, providers, and insurers.

