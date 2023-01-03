 Skip to Main Content
The Aduhelm Files
STAT+

In wake of House investigation, 5 burning questions for FDA, Biogen, and Alzheimer’s treatments

  • Damian Garde
  • Rachel Cohrs

By Damian Garde and Rachel Cohrs Jan. 3, 2023

STAT

A House investigation released last week unearthed a trove of documents that shed new light on the polarizing approval and disastrous rollout of Aduhelm, the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in two decades. But crucial questions remain for the Food and Drug Administration, Biogen, and the future of treating Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA has not made clear just what it has changed since the Aduhelm debacle, and the revelations about its inner workings — and the blow to its credibility — came just days before the agency is expected to approve another medicine for Alzheimer’s.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Recommended Stories