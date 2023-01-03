The biotech scorecard for the first quarter: 19 stock-moving events to watch

Here is STAT’s biotech scorecard, our regular ledger of stock-moving biotech events, for the first quarter:
Last year, a novel combination pill developed by Karuna Therapeutics reduced psychosis and related symptoms experienced by patients with schizophrenia, achieving the main goals of a late-stage clinical trial. This quarter, the company hopes to follow up those positive results with the readout of a second, Phase 3 study.
