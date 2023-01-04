Walgreens to pursue certification to provide abortion pills in pharmacies

Walgreens plans to seek certification to begin providing abortion pills under new Food and Drug Administration rules that allow the drugs to be distributed by retail pharmacies, the company told STAT on Wednesday.

“We are working through the registration, necessary training of our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network in terms of where we normally dispense products that have extra FDA requirements and will dispense these consistent with federal and state laws,” Fraser Engerman, a spokesperson for Walgreens, said in an email.

On Tuesday, the FDA finalized a rule that would let many retail pharmacies distribute the drug mifepristone, which is approved to end pregnancies through 10 weeks when taken with another drug, misoprostol.

advertisement

Previously, patients would have to get a prescription for the drug and then receive it either from their medical provider, or from a small number of mail-order pharmacies certified to distribute the drug.

Newsletters Sign up for Morning Rounds Your daily dose of news in health and medicine. Please enter a valid email address. Privacy Policy Leave this field empty if you're human:

“I think it is an important first step in increasing access to the drug for a whole group of people out there,” said Abby Long, director of marketing and public affairs at Danco Laboratories, one of the makers of mifepristone, in an interview with STAT.

advertisement

Some states, for instance, have restrictions on ordering mifepristone by mail. Even in states without such restrictions, there are many patients who don’t feel safe letting their families know they are ending a pregnancy, and for whom receiving this medication by mail could cause issues. Patients in states with more severe restrictions will still not be able to get a prescription unless they go through a service like Aid Access that operates outside the traditional U.S. health care system.

The move is likely to prompt other pharmacies to take the same step, according to Greer Donley, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh who studies abortion law and has maintained that the pharmacy certification program is an unnecessary barrier to access.

“If Walgreens leads the way, others will likely follow. Clearly, they think the benefits outweigh the burdens,” Donley told STAT.

The new FDA regulation still requires pharmacies to fill out paperwork to be certified to distribute mifepristone, and requires that they check the provider’s credentials as well. The certification is part of a risk management program that the FDA has required since the pill was first approved in 2000. At the time, the program reflected concerns over ensuring safe use of the medicine. But since then, a growing number of experts have argued that the program amounts to red tape that is no longer necessary, given the safety and efficacy of the drug.

“We have over 22 years of experience with this medication, and all the evidence indicates it is very safe and effective. This excellent safety profile is not enhanced by having patients sign an additional form, having providers self-certify that they are competent to provide the service, and having pharmacies be certified,” said Daniel Grossman, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco who has studied mifepristone dispensing.

Steve Moore, an independent pharmacist who runs Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh, New York, said he doesn’t see the program as prohibitive. “We have a number of other medications with similar requirements,” he said. “We look at it as part of a bigger package of services.”

Long said that Danco is not sharing the number of pharmacists who’ve applied for certification. “We’ve had quite a bit of interest,” she said, but emphasized that this change will take time. “One of the things that is critically important is the confidentiality of the prescribers, as well as their patients,” she said. “​​We’ve worked very hard over the years to not have a singular database of any kind with provider information in it, and we intend to keep it that way. We don’t want to ever be in a place where we’re providing information about what our customers are doing, who they are, or where they are.”

The FDA on Tuesday also cemented the ability to obtain a prescription for abortion pills via a telehealth visit and receive the medications by mail. Julie Amaon, medical director for Just the Pill, said the added flexibility will allow patients to access the drugs in the most convenient way — whether by mail, an in-person visit to a pharmacy, or even to a mobile unit like those run by Just the Pill, which provides reproductive services.

“By permanently lifting the in-person distribution requirement, the FDA is allowing more people to get the care they need in the way that works best for them,” Amaon added.

This story has been updated with additional comment.