As FDA considers new Alzheimer’s drug, a case study details safety concerns

A brain affected by Alzheimer's disease, at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo.

Investigators on Wednesday released the first detailed case report about a patient who died after receiving lecanemab, providing a new glimpse into safety concerns surrounding the closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

An unpublished version of the report was previously written about by Science in November, one of three deaths from the lecanemab trials revealed by Science and STAT. But the published version, in the New England Journal of Medicine, will allow doctors to evaluate the case as they consider whether and how to use a treatment that could be approved by the FDA as soon as this week.