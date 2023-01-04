 Skip to Main Content
As FDA considers new Alzheimer’s drug, a case study details safety concerns

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 4, 2023

Closeup of a human brain affected by Alzheimer's disease, on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y.
A brain affected by Alzheimer's disease, at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo. David Duprey/AP

Investigators on Wednesday released the first detailed case report about a patient who died after receiving lecanemab, providing a new glimpse into safety concerns surrounding the closely watched experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

An unpublished version of the report was previously written about by Science in November, one of three deaths from the lecanemab trials revealed by Science and STAT. But the published version, in the New England Journal of Medicine, will allow doctors to evaluate the case as they consider whether and how to use a treatment that could be approved by the FDA as soon as this week.  

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

