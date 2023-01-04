 Skip to Main Content
Geron, biotech that once sparked talk of immortality, finally gets a (more modest) success

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast Jan. 4, 2023

myelodysplastic disorder
The marrow of a patient with myelodysplastic disorder. Wikimedia Commons

Geron Corporation, a biotech that made sci-fi-sounding headlines through the ’90s and 2000s before shuffling along in semi-obscurity for the past decade, said Wednesday that its experimental drug proved effective in a late-stage trial for a group of chronic blood disorders.

The results, if they hold up to scrutiny, could provide a lifeline for Geron and set up a new treatment for the disease, known as myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. Although not immediately fatal, MDS can require patients to undergo routine blood transfusions, which can be burdensome and come with side effects, and it can progress after a few years to deadly leukemia.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

