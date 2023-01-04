The health tech tracker for 2023’s first quarter: 12 industry events to watch

Continuing economic uncertainty and the threat of a recession are casting a pall over health tech in 2023 — a dramatic shift for an industry that enjoyed abundant funding in the pandemic’s early stages. Last quarter’s string of layoffs at companies like Ro, Noom and ThirtyMadison portend tight budgets and conservative contracts this year, with employers unsure about which digital offerings actually drive down health care costs for workers.

We’ll have our ears to the ground at key industry gatherings this quarter in the hopes of uncovering which digital health tech apps, software, and devices can actually weather economic headwinds. Coming up first is consumer tech expo CES, which begins later this week in Las Vegas, and promises to reveal dozens of new wearables. Heavyweight investors, analysts and entrepreneurs will descend upon San Francisco the following week, with keynotes from JPMorgan Chase head Jamie Dimon and FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.