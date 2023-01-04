 Skip to Main Content
Roivant-Pfizer inflammatory bowel drug hits high expectations in mid-stage study

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis Jan. 4, 2023

large intestine illustration
An experimental inflammatory bowel disease medicine that serves as the basis for a partnership between Roivant Sciences and Pfizer met high expectations for a Phase 2 clinical trial data released Wednesday.

In a clinical study of 245 volunteers, the drug, called RVT-3101, helped 32% of trial participants with ulcerative colitis go into remission, compared to 12% in the placebo group. The drug also performed well at the dose Roivant and Pfizer plan to use in Phase 3 testing.

Allison is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

