3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023

WASHINGTON — The legislative saga on drug pricing is mostly over for now, but drug pricing policy will still offer plenty of controversy in 2023.

Agencies will work to implement a massive bureaucratic structure of the Inflation Reduction Act. Drugmakers who manufacture high-cost drugs will be put on the spot in a brand-new price negotiation process. Medicare will face big decisions about how to cover new drugs, and a divided Congress will be left with the leftovers of what Democrats couldn’t accomplish.