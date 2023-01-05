 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

3 drug pricing issues to watch in 2023

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs Jan. 5, 2023

Reprints
the number three under a magnifier on a yellow background
Christine Kao/STAT

WASHINGTON — The legislative saga on drug pricing is mostly over for now, but drug pricing policy will still offer plenty of controversy in 2023.

Agencies will work to implement a massive bureaucratic structure of the Inflation Reduction Act. Drugmakers who manufacture high-cost drugs will be put on the spot in a brand-new price negotiation process. Medicare will face big decisions about how to cover new drugs, and a divided Congress will be left with the leftovers of what Democrats couldn’t accomplish.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
Why doesn’t the U.S. have at-home flu tests?
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a…
To help cancer patients, lawmakers pushed access to a controversial doctor
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an…
Pharmalittle: New report gives glimpse into safety of an Alzheimer’s drug; Walgreens looks to dispense an…
Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent…
Biogen shakes up R&D chief role, makes Singhal permanent replacement
‘Stuck in a rut’: As debate flares over access…
‘Stuck in a rut’: As debate flares over access to medicines, the future of voluntary licensing…
As FDA considers new Alzheimer’s drug, a case study…
As FDA considers new Alzheimer’s drug, a case study details safety concerns

Recommended Stories